Artsakh Deputy Foreign Minister Feliks Khachatryan, Artsakh State Minister's Advisor Artak Beglaryan, and Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan met with European Parliament member François-Xavier Bellamy at Artsakh's permanent representation in Armenia, the Artsakh Ombudsman informed on Facebook.

February 12, 2023, 23:59 Artsakh officials met with European Parliament member in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I expressed my gratitude for supporting the adoption of the resolution of the European Parliament regarding the humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijan's blocking of the Goris-Stepanakert highway (according to the tripartite declaration of November 2020: the Lachin Corridor) and for the constant support shown to the rights, freedoms, and security of the people of Artsakh.

We discussed the humanitarian problems caused by the blockade and ways to overcome them, as well as various actions to be taken toward countering Azerbaijan's criminal policy," he wrote.