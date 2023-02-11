The implementation of new projects in the field of urban development remains uncertain due to the blockade. Deputy Minister

Due to Azerbaijani blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world,the field of urban development of Artsakh continues to suffer great losses every day.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Deputy Minister of Urban Development Aram Gasparyan said: "Due to problems related to the transfer of fuel and labor from Armenia to Artsakh, almost all projects of the sector have been suspended. Most of the building materials intended for the ongoing construction works were being imported from Armenia. Due to the blockade, the organization of that entire process has become practically impossible.

Power outages, in turn, do not allow us to work as planned," said A. Gasparyan.

According to him, as of now, the construction works are being carried out with the materials that were previously in warehouses or available in building material stores, which are very limited.

Gasparyan emphasizes that if the blockade continues, after 1-2 months all construction works will be completely stopped.



"It was planned to put into operation about 300 apartments at the end of 2022, but for obvious reasons, we didn't succeed. In addition, during the same period, more than 300 houses from the free housing stock in rural communities were repaired and provided to our displaced compatriots," explained the deputy minister.



According to the deputy minister, it was planned to put into operation about 800 apartments or private houses in 2023. But as of now, they are not able to plan the works due to the problems caused by the difficult situation.