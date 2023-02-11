Iran has enormous capabilities in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

February 11, 2023, 10:20 Tehran says it is not seeking to build nuclear bombs: IAEA director general to visit Iran

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In response to inappropriate measures by the U.S. and within the framework of reciprocity, we have intensified our peaceful nuclear activities. However, based on our beliefs and values, we do not seek to build nuclear bombs," Amir-Abdollahian said, IRNA reported.





