Members of Parliament and staffers at the parliament of Artsakh made donations to the fundraiser launched in support of the Syrian-Armenian families affected by the February 6 earthquake.

February 10, 2023, 17:55 Artsakh Members of Parliament, staffers donate to fundraiser to support Syrian-Armenians after earthquake

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: A statement released by the parliament’s press service said that the MPs and staffers donated over 1,000,000 drams of their personal money to the fundraiser.