February 10, 2023, 15:33 Despite the ongoing blockade, the Government of Artsakh is launching fundraiser to support the Armenian community of Syria

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The February 6 earthquake in Syria caused loss of life and destruction, and the local Armenian community was also significantly affected.

Our compatriots living in various corners around the world are now focused on the Armenian community of Syria who are now in distress.

Despite the grave conditions of the blockade, the government of Artsakh, in cooperation with the Artsakh branch of the Armenian Relief Society, decided to join the pan-Armenian support work by organizing a fundraising.

Expressing support to our brothers and sisters in Syria, we call on our citizens living in Artsakh to actively participate in the fundraiser and give a helping hand to our compatriots affected by the natural disaster. Natural disasters, as well as man-made challenges can be overcome only through our strong national unity and sincere efforts of supporting each other,” the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.