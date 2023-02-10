Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Ararat Mirzoyan, Igor Khovaev discuss Azerbaijan aspirations towards Armenia

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan on Thursday received Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group the Russian foreign ministry special representative for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting Foreign Minister Mirzoyan and Khovaev exchanged views around the latest developments in the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, the foreign ministry said in a read-out. 

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan said that provocations, aspirations against Armenia’s sovereign territory and belligerent rhetoric by Azerbaijan are impeding the establishment of peace and stability in the region.


     

Politics

Resolution against Azerbaijan's Artsakh blockade introduced in California Assembly

California Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – working with Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) California local chapters – has introduced a bipartisan anti-blockade resolution (AJR 1) to the California State Assembly condemning Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh and calling for the Biden Administration to take tangible action to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its unabated aggression against the Armenian people, ANCA reported.

President Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with leader of the “Prosperous Armenia” Party Gagik Tsarukyan

On February 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with leader of the “Prosperous Armenia” Party, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan.

Iran and Armenia will not allow creation of corridor – Ambassador Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri

Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri said that the leaders of Armenia and Iran are closely following the regional developments. The Ambassador said that in this context Armenia and Iran must have a special agenda.

Russia says trilateral foreign ministerial meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan is “in preparation”

The issue of organizing a meeting between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers is in preparation,

The Mexican Senate adopted a document recognizing the Armenian Genocide

The Mexican Senate (Senate of the Republic) adopted a document on February 8 recognizing the Armenian Genocide, citing the need for protection of universal human rights.

Int’l community must do all it can to ensure the rights of Armenian people are respected – Canadian lawmaker Bryan May

Canadian Member of Parliament Bryan May is calling on the international community to do all it can to ensure that the rights of the Armenian people are respected, and their safety is protected.

Economy

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Society

Kherkhan. Blockade. Day 60

Due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, many problems have arisen in the Kherkhan community of Artsakh's Martuni region.

As a result of ongoing blockade, more than 600 citizens deprived of the opportunity to receive necessary medical treatment

About 610 citizens have been deprived of the opportunity to receive necessary medical treatment due to suspensions of planned surgeries in all medical facilities of Artsakh.

ICRC facilitates transfer of seven patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 7 patients from blockaded Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) to Armenia for treatment on February 9, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said in a press release.

Artsakh children born during the blockade will receive golden crosses from the Tsarukyan family. thousands of families will also receive support

Artsakh, which has been under a blockade for already two months, is an example of a real heroism and dignity for the whole world.

Gas supply is cut off in Artsakh again

Azerbaijan has again shut down the only pipeline supplying natural gas from Armenia to Artsakh, the official Information Headquarters of Artsakh said.

Armenia sent 27 rescuers to Turkey and 29 to Syria to assist in search-and-rescue efforts

Armenia has sent a total of 56 rescuers to the quake-hit Turkey and Syria to assist in the search-and-rescue operations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Military

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

At least 15 Armenian troops killed in barracks fire

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
Videos

Culture

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

Russia city natural gas explosion death toll reaches 13

United States waives sanctions for humanitarian aid to Syria after deadly earthquakes

French president rules out fighter jet supplies to Ukraine in near future

Turkish earthquake death toll rises to 17,674

