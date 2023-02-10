Ararat Mirzoyan, Igor Khovaev discuss Azerbaijan aspirations towards Armenia

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan on Thursday received Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group the Russian foreign ministry special representative for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting Foreign Minister Mirzoyan and Khovaev exchanged views around the latest developments in the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, the foreign ministry said in a read-out.

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan said that provocations, aspirations against Armenia’s sovereign territory and belligerent rhetoric by Azerbaijan are impeding the establishment of peace and stability in the region.