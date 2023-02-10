Resolution against Azerbaijan's Artsakh blockade introduced in California Assembly

California Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – working with Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) California local chapters – has introduced a bipartisan anti-blockade resolution (AJR 1) to the California State Assembly condemning Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh and calling for the Biden Administration to take tangible action to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its unabated aggression against the Armenian people, ANCA reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On behalf of ANCA Pasadena, I express our community’s gratitude to Assemblymember Holden for his powerful leadership in the effort to lift Azerbaijan’s genocidal blockade of Artsakh,” remarked ANCA Pasadena Chair Shoghig Yepremian. “Many members of our community are descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocide – and we can’t help but see the parallels between that great crime against humanity and Azerbaijan’s attempts to starve the Armenians of Artsakh into extinction. We were glad to work closely with Assemblymember Holden to introduce this resolution, and look forward to working together to ensure the urgent passage of this crucial measure.”

The ANCA Pasadena chapter worked closely with Assemblymember Holden on the resolution, which condemns Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh and urges the Biden Administration to immediately enforce Section 907 restrictions on military assistance to Azerbaijan, and ensure the provision of emergency humanitarian assistance to the Armenians of Artsakh. The resolution also reaffirms the State of California’s recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, and calls on the U.S. to play a proactive role in ensuring a lasting conflict settlement that guarantees the inalienable right to self-determination for Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population.

“California is home to a large diaspora of Armenian Americans, many whose family and friends are being impacted by the continued blockade,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “I may not be Armenian but my heart aches alongside the Armenian diaspora community as their homeland continues to be under attack by Azerbaijani forces.”

The resolution was introduced to the California State Assembly by Assemblymember Chris Holden, with Assemblymembers Laura Friedman, Wendy Carillo, Lisa Calderon, Megan Dahle, Mike Gipson, Mike Fong, Tom Lackey, Cottie Petrie-Norris, Eloise Gomez Reyes, Luz Rivas, and Blanca Rubio as co-authors. The resolution is being introduced jointly in the California State Senate by Senator Anthony Portantino, with Senators Bob Archuleta and Scott Wilk as co-authors.

The resolution comes amidst mounting pressure in the U.S. Congress on President Biden to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its brazen aggression against the Armenian people. Just this week, Representative Frank Pallone (D-NJ) along with Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and David Valadao (R-CA) and over 60 Congressional colleagues introduced a bipartisan House Resolution condemning the blockade and urging immediate action be taken to guarantee vital humanitarian assistance to Artsakh’s 120,000 Armenians, who have been denied access to food, fuel, medical supplies, and other vital humanitarian goods for 60 days in freezing conditions.

“Assemblymember Holden has been a longtime friend of the Armenian community. He once again has shown his unwavering support during these trying times, when Armenians in Artsakh are facing extermination by the Azerbaijani government. The Armenian American community is thankful for Mr. Holden presenting a joint resolution calling on the Azeri government to end its illegal blockade and to hold the Azerbaijani government accountable for its relentless aggression,” said ANCA National Board Member Aida Dimejian.

Assemblymember Holden has been a stalwart friend and ally of the Armenian community throughout his time in office. Earlier in January of this year, he joined his colleagues in the California Armenian Legislative Caucus in a letter to the Biden Administration, urging them to make every effort to open the Lachin (Berdzor) Corridor.