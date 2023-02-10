Russia city natural gas explosion death toll reaches 13

The number of people killed as a result of the natural gas explosion and the ensuing partial collapse of a residential building in Novosibirsk city has reached 13, news.am informs, citing Ria Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "According to official data, 22 people were injured," the interlocutor of the aforesaid news agency added.

Two of the four entrances of a five-story residential building in Novosibirsk partially collapsed Thursday morning after the explosion of domestic natural gas. About 30 apartments collapsed.

Earlier, the Russian MES had informed about the end of search and rescue operations in the area.