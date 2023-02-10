United States waives sanctions for humanitarian aid to Syria after deadly earthquakes

The U.S. eased sanctions Thursday on Syria to allow the flow of humanitarian assistance following the deadly earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and affected both countries.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The US Treasury Department issued Syria General License (GL) 23, which authorizes for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations (SySR).

“Our deepest condolences go out to the people of Türkiye and Syria for the tragic loss of life and destruction in the wake of devastating earthquakes,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. “As international allies and humanitarian partners mobilize to help those affected, I want to make very clear that U.S. sanctions in Syria will not stand in the way of life-saving efforts for the Syrian people. While U.S. sanctions programs already contain robust exemptions for humanitarian efforts, today Treasury is issuing a blanket General License to authorize earthquake relief efforts so that those providing assistance can focus on what’s needed most: saving lives and rebuilding.”