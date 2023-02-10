Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The unit was brought to a high combat readiness condition.

The contingent fulfilled the objectives in time and with quality. Kosovo Force (KFOR) command highly appreciated the readiness of the Armenian peacekeepers,” the ministry said in a statement.