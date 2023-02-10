French president rules out fighter jet supplies to Ukraine in near future

Under no circumstances can fighter jets be supplied to the Kiev government in the coming weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Friday after the recent EU summit that centered around the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Fighter jet deliveries are not a priority. This is not what the Ukrainian army needs now," he said. "Under no circumstances can fighter jets be delivered in the coming weeks."