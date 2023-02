The number of people killed by Monday’s devastating earthquake in Turkey has risen to 17,674, while 72,879 people were injured, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday night, Tass informs.

February 10, 2023, 09:25 Turkish earthquake death toll rises to 17,674

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We regret to inform that the death toll has grown and now stands at 17,674, while 72,879 people were injured," he said in a speech aired by local TV channels.