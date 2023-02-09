On February 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with leader of the “Prosperous Armenia” Party, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan, the Presidential Office stated.

February 9, 2023, 18:33 President Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with leader of the “Prosperous Armenia” Party Gagik Tsarukyan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The situation developed in the aftermath of the two-months-long blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan was on the discussion agenda. Gagik Tsarukyan once again expressed his support to the people of Artsakh, informed about his another charity program stipulated for children born in Artsakh during the blockade and their families.

According to the philanthropist, his family's charitable initiatives related to Artsakh will not be limited to that.

The Head of the State expressed his gratitude to Gagik Tsarukyan for providing active support to the people of Artsakh over and over again.