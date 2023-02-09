President Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with leader of the “Prosperous Armenia” Party Gagik Tsarukyan

On February 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with leader of the “Prosperous Armenia” Party, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan, the Presidential Office stated.
On February 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with leader of the “Prosperous Armenia” Party, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan, the Presidential Office stated.
On February 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with leader of the “Prosperous Armenia” Party, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan.
Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri said that the leaders of Armenia and Iran are closely following the regional developments. The Ambassador said that in this context Armenia and Iran must have a special agenda.
The issue of organizing a meeting between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers is in preparation,
The Mexican Senate (Senate of the Republic) adopted a document on February 8 recognizing the Armenian Genocide, citing the need for protection of universal human rights.
Canadian Member of Parliament Bryan May is calling on the international community to do all it can to ensure that the rights of the Armenian people are respected, and their safety is protected.
The Azerbaijani lies won’t divert the international community, Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, who is currently in the Republic of Armenia, sent a letter of condolence to Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to Armenia Nora Arissian, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.
The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.
Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.
World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.
Due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, many problems have arisen in the Kherkhan community of Artsakh's Martuni region.
About 610 citizens have been deprived of the opportunity to receive necessary medical treatment due to suspensions of planned surgeries in all medical facilities of Artsakh.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 7 patients from blockaded Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) to Armenia for treatment on February 9, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said in a press release.
Artsakh, which has been under a blockade for already two months, is an example of a real heroism and dignity for the whole world.
Azerbaijan has again shut down the only pipeline supplying natural gas from Armenia to Artsakh, the official Information Headquarters of Artsakh said.
Armenia has sent a total of 56 rescuers to the quake-hit Turkey and Syria to assist in the search-and-rescue operations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.
Armenia has sent a total of 56 rescuers to the quake-hit Turkey and Syria to assist in the search-and-rescue operations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.
On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;
On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.
At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.
month
week
day