Due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, many problems have arisen in the Kherkhan community of Artsakh's Martuni region.

February 9, 2023, 17:15 Kherkhan. Blockade. Day 60

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the head of the community, Grisha Karapetyan, they are trying to solve the big problems of the small village with faith in the future.

"The most serious problem is the lack of diesel fuel, due to which the villagers are unable to use vehicles when necessary. We are moderate in terms of food, we do not complain," the head of the community told "Artsakhpress".

According to him, they have sowed 110 hectares of wheat and barley. As soon as diesel fuel is provided, they will start the spring sowing works.

There are no greenhouse farmers in the village. The desire is great, but the means are scarce.

There are many young people in Kerkhan. They are very attached to their homeland, and if there is peace in the country, they will continue to create in the homeland.