As a result of ongoing blockade, more than 600 citizens deprived of the opportunity to receive necessary medical treatment

About 610 citizens have been deprived of the opportunity to receive necessary medical treatment due to suspensions of planned surgeries in all medical facilities of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the 60th day of the blockade of Artsakh the bulletin of the government of the Republic published the updated statistics of the day.



According to the information, 9 children are in the neonatal and intensive care units of the children’s hospital, and 7 adult patients are in the intensive care unit, 3 of whom are in critical condition.

220 children have been born under the blockade.

76 patients have been transferred thus far from Artsakh to Armenia to receive appropriate medical care with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

At least 5,100 people have lost jobs and sources of income as a result of the impact on the economy.

More than 23,600 tons of vital supplies, which would have been delivered during the period of the blockade, have not reached Artsakh. Only a meagre amount has since been delivered by the ICRC and the Russian peacekeeping forces.