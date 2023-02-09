The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 7 patients from blockaded Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) to Armenia for treatment on February 9, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said in a press release.

February 9, 2023, 14:51 ICRC facilitates transfer of seven patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, seven patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology, cardiovascular system and pathology requiring urgent surgical intervention have been transported today, on February 9, to specialized medical centers of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of the Republic of Artsakh.

8 children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik medical centre.

9 patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Centre, 3 of them in critical condition.

A total of 83 patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and support of the International Committee of the Red Cross,” the healthcare ministry said.