French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his visit to Paris with the Legion of Honor, this is the highest award in the Republic. The French president said this on his Twitter page.

February 9, 2023, 16:54 French President Macron awarded Zelenskiy Legion of Honor

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "A tribute to Ukraine and its people. A tribute to you, dear Vladimir, for your courage and determination," Macron wrote, accompanying the post with a video showing the moment of the award.