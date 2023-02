The Mexican Senate (Senate of the Republic) adopted a document on February 8 recognizing the Armenian Genocide, citing the need for protection of universal human rights.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Senate urged the country's Foreign Affairs Secretariat to support Mexico's official recognition of the Armenian Genocide.