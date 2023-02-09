Canadian Member of Parliament Bryan May is calling on the international community to do all it can to ensure that the rights of the Armenian people are respected, and their safety is protected.

February 9, 2023, 11:23 Int’l community must do all it can to ensure the rights of Armenian people are respected – Canadian lawmaker Bryan May

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: May, the Chair of the Canada-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group, issued a statement on the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor.

“I have been closely monitoring the humanitarian crisis inflicted on the citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani aggression has forced thousands of Armenians from their homes, leaving them without basic necessities such as food and medicine. I am calling on all governments to take immediate action to address this urgent humanitarian crisis, to put an end to the violence, and to allow the safe return of all displaced people to their homes. The international community must do all it can to ensure that the rights of the Armenian people are respected, and their safety is protected.

I implore the Azerbaijani authorities to reopen the Lachin corridor and ensure freedom of movement, uphold their commitments to protect civilians, uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, and facilitate access to humanitarian assistance," May said in the statement released on Twitter.