“Your lies won't divert the international community” – Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan on Azerbaijani fake news

February 7, 2023 11:16

ICRC facilitated transfer of six people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, six patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology, and cardiovascular system have been transported today, on February 7, to specialized medical centers of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.