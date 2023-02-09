The Azerbaijani lies won’t divert the international community, Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said.
“Your lies won't divert the international community” – Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan on Azerbaijani fake news
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Having nothing else to do, AZ media spreads another lie claiming that Armenia and Iran are going to attack the Lachin Corridor, blocked already for 60 days. AZ must unblock Lachin Corridor as it blocked it for ethnic cleansing. Your lies won't divert the international community,” Marukyan tweeted.