The Swedish parliament has approved the changes proposed by the government in the country's budget, which provide for a new military aid package of 4.3 billion Swedish kroner ($406.7 million) to Ukraine.

February 9, 2023, 10:38 Sweden to provide $400M in military aid to Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the respective statement of the parliament, the military equipment, which is not very necessary for the Swedish armed forces, will be provided to Kyiv free of charge.

The aid package includes anti-tank weapons, demining equipment, light anti-tank Robot 57s, and Combat Vehicle 90 infantry combat vehicles.

Legislative amendments to the budget will enter into force on February 13.