Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, who is currently in the Republic of Armenia, sent a letter of condolence to Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to Armenia Nora Arissian, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

February 8, 2023, 21:24 Artsakh Foreign Minister Sends a Letter of Condolence to Syrian Ambassador in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads as follows:

“It is with deep sadness and pain that we received in Artsakh the news of the devastating earthquake that claimed the lives of hundreds of citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic and caused enormous destruction. I express to you, and in your person, to the families of all victims and the entire fraternal Syrian people my sincere condolences in connection with the loss of your compatriots and loved ones. In this mournful hour, our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Syria. I wish you all courage, fortitude and patience, and a speedy recovery to the injured,” the letter said.