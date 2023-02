The death toll from the February 6 earthquake in Syria has been up to 1,262, and another 2,285 were injured, Tass informs.

February 8, 2023

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The death toll from the earthquake has risen to 1,262, with 2,285 people injured," Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash is quoted as saying. He believes "this is not the final number" of those dead and injured.