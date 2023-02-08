Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Armenia has a broad bilateral and multilateral agenda with Russia despite the existing disagreements in some issues.

February 8, 2023, 15:00 “To call it a crisis would be over-exaggeration” – Foreign Minister on state of Armenia- Russia relations

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Armenian FM made the remarks when asked at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman whether or not there is a crisis in the Armenian-Russian relations.

“Our countries have allied relations. There is a very broad bilateral and multilateral agenda. There are numerous agreements, and there are disagreements in certain issues, furthermore made publicly, including in relation to the CSTO’s political assessments or their absence. Calling it a crisis would perhaps be an over-exaggeration. We maintain constant contact with our Russian partners, we discuss all issues of the multi-layered agenda, all issues around which we both agree and disagree,” Mirzoyan said.