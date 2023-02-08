Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll exceeds 8,300

The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey rose to 5,894, Anadolu news agency reported citing Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking at a news conference, Oktay put the number of injured from the massive quakes centered in Kahramanmaras province at 34,810.

"The loss of every citizen deeply saddens us," Oktay told reporters, adding that authorities are continuing their rescue efforts to reach out to survivors.

As many as 5,775 buildings collapsed, he said. More than 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble of the buildings.

In neighboring Syria, the latest official data put the death toll from the 7,8 magnitude quake at 1,250, with another 2,054 injured people.

Meanwhile, the White Helmets reported that at least 1220 people died in opposition-controlled parts of Syria, with over 2600 injured people.