Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

February 8, 2023, 11:36

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Foreign Minister Radman laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The Croatian Foreign Minister then visited the Armenian Genocide museum.