Blockade by Azerbaijan causes nearly 95% drop in construction in Artsakh, major housing project jeopardized

Construction dropped 90-95% in Artsakh as a result of the blockade, the Minister of Urban Development of Artsakh Aram Sargsyan said.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Construction is generally suspended as a result of the blockade given the shortage of construction materials. The materials were mostly being imported from Armenia. We were planning to commission 300 new residential homes in the end of 2022. Few work remains to be completed, but there’s insufficient construction materials and diesel fuel to finish the job. The houses will be ready for commissioning in one and a half months in case of obtaining the required materials,” the minister said.

The ministry has inventorized existing supplies in construction shops and will attempt to carry out some work this year.

“But if the current situation continues we can face more serious problems. After depleting the existing resources, construction works will be entirely suspended if the resources don’t get replenished,” Minister Sargsyan said.

After the 44-Day-War in 2020, the authorities in Artsakh launched an unprecedented housing project – the construction of 3800 new homes and the reconstruction of other residential homes which were damaged from bombardments.

The construction was proceeding normally until 12 December 2022, when Azerbaijan blockaded Artsakh. The program is planned to be completed in 2025. After the war, over 300 new residential houses were commissioned in Artsakh and over 470 homes were renovated and given to displaced families.


     

Politics

Armenia FM, Germany Chancellor advisor discuss Lachin corridor reopening issue

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plötner in Berlin, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia informs.

Alen Simonyan says Armenia is waging “diplomatic battle” very well over opening Lachin corridor

Speaker of Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan said that everything must be done in order for the blockade of the Lachin corridor not to become a usual phenomenon.

Iran denies reports on joint construction of UAV plant with Russia

Tehran rejects allegations by The Wall Street Journal concerning the alleged joint construction by Iran and Russia of a drone manufacturing plant, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said this on Tuesday, news.am informs.

Azerbaijan’s behavior became possible due to impunity: Artsakh Foreign Ministry addresses international community

During the 57 days of the blockade, Azerbaijan cut off the gas supply to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) as many as 6 times, in particular on 13 December 2022 for three days, on 17 January 2023 for one day, on 18 January for one day, on 21 January for four days, and on 28 January for one day, disrupting normal life in the republic and exerting psychological pressure on the people of Artsakh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh said in a statement.

President Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with the leadership of the law enforcement agencies

On February 6, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with the leadership of the law enforcement agencies, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenian FM to visit Germany

On February 6-7, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Berlin, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Deputy PM, French ambassador discuss humanitarian situation in blockaded Artsakh

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan held a meeting with the Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot.

Economy

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Society

Construction dropped 90-95% in Artsakh as a result of the blockade, the Minister of Urban Development of Artsakh Aram Sargsyan said.

President Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicos Aram I

On February 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with His Holiness Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I, the Presidential Office stated.

Catholicos Garegin II offers condolences to Patriarch Sahak II on Turkey earthquake

Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church offered condolences to the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak II Mashalian on the February 6 earthquake which hit Turkey.

ICRC facilitated transfer of six people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, six patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology, and cardiovascular system have been transported today, on February 7, to specialized medical centers of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

Ruben Vardanyan had an online meeting with Artsakh students studying in Armenian universities

State Minister of Artsakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan had an online meeting with Artsakh students studying in Armenian universities. Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Hasmik Minasyan also participated in the meeting, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Red Cross facilitates transfer of 6 patients from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 6 seriously-ill patients, including cancer patients, from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a statement.

How is the educational process being organized in schools of the Republic?

The educational process has resumed in all the schools of the Republic of Artsakh since January 30.

Military

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

At least 15 Armenian troops killed in barracks fire

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Armenia FM, Germany Chancellor advisor discuss Lachin corridor reopening issue
Turkey quake death toll reaches 5,434
President Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicos Aram I
Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

Photos

Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
Christmas Divine Liturgy held in Stepanakert
Christmas Divine Liturgy held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

Turkey quake death toll reaches 5,434

Almost 2,000 buildings in Syria’s Aleppo are at risk of collapsing after earthquake

More than 4,300 dead in Turkey and Syria after powerful quake

Turkey quake death toll reaches 2,921

