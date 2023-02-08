Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plötner in Berlin, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia informs.

February 8, 2023, 09:43 Armenia FM, Germany Chancellor advisor discuss Lachin corridor reopening issue

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mirzoyan and Plötner exchanged views around prospects of enhancing the political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Germany. A broad circle of issues related to regional security and stability were also discussed, according to a read-out issued by the foreign ministry.

The importance of addressing humanitarian issues, as well as immediately eliminating the blockade of Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan was emphasized.

During the meeting, the cooperation between the two countries on multilateral platforms, as well as issues related to the Armenia-EU partnership, were discussed. In this regard, Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated the EU's decision to deploy a long-term monitoring mission on the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing his belief that this mission will contribute to establishing stability in the region.