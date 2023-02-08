The number of casualties and injured, as a result of the strong earthquake that occurred in Pazarcik region of Turkey’s Kahramanmaras Province, is increasing.

February 8, 2023, 09:21 Turkey quake death toll reaches 5,434

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Health of Turkey announced that the death toll has reached 5,434, and the number of injured—31,777, Milliyet daily reported.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded Monday at 4:17am local time in the Pazarcik region, which is near the Kahramanmaras city of Turkey. There were 42 aftershocks, the strongest of which was 6.6 in magnitude. Later, another earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 was recorded.

Seven days of mourning have been declared in Turkey.