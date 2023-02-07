President Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicos Aram I

On February 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with His Holiness Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State presented to the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia the humanitarian and socio-economic crisis developed in the republic as a result of almost two-months-long blockade of the Lachine Corridor by Azerbaijan, and specified the steps that are being taken by the Artsakh authorities to overcome the situation.

President Harutyunyan spoke with great pain and regret about the earthquake that happened in Syria, inquired His Holiness about the well-being of the local Armenian community, and conveyed the support of the Artsakh Armenians to the Armenian families affected by the natural calamity.

His Holiness voiced his support to the people of Artsakh, emphasized that apart from daily prayers, the Catholicosate continues to make efforts to support Artsakh Armenians.

Aram I expressed his confidence that only with unbreakable will and unwavering unity will it be possible to overcome the challenges and prevent the humanitarian disaster.