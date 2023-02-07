Alen Simonyan says Armenia is waging “diplomatic battle” very well over opening Lachin corridor

Speaker of Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan said that everything must be done in order for the blockade of the Lachin corridor not to become a usual phenomenon.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “In this regard, perhaps it is usual to some extent for some people, but this cannot and will not be usual for the world. I can say that there is a consensus minus one-two opinions in the world, that indeed, the Lachin corridor must be opened, and that those responsible for opening the Lachin corridor are Azerbaijan and Russia, and we will continue working in this direction,” Simonyan said when asked by a reporter what new actions are being taken to open the road when seemingly the closure has become usual.

Asked whether concrete actions will take place for opening the Lachin corridor, Simonyan mentioned as an example Azerbaijan’s actions after the first Nagorno Karabakh war, when various international organizations were passing resolutions and documents in their favor, which then had consequences.

“Look, when the [first] Karabakh war ended and Azerbaijan was receiving various documents in various international organizations, it was recording the situation in various ways to its benefit, and we were thinking that those were simply calls. No, those are highly important documents and they have concrete consequences. Be sure, in my opinion we are waging this diplomatic “battle” very well,” Simonyan said.