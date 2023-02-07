About 2,000 buildings in Aleppo, a town in northwestern Syria, are at risk of collapsing after Monday’s earthquake, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported on Tuesday, Tass informs.

February 7, 2023, 14:51 Almost 2,000 buildings in Syria’s Aleppo are at risk of collapsing after earthquake

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The death toll from the earthquake, according to preliminary data, came to about 300 in Aleppo and another 600 people were injured, the report said.

The Al Arabiya television channel earlier reported that at least 84 buildings were toppled in the town of Jindires.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit southeastern Turkey on Monday. Another powerful tremor struck a while later. According to the latest data, more than 3,300 people were killed in Turkey and more than 20,000 sustained injuries.

In Syria, the hardest hit were the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Tartous and Hama in the country’s west and northwest. According to the Syrian Health Ministry, the quake claimed the lives of 812 people and more than 1,400 were injured.