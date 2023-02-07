Iran denies reports on joint construction of UAV plant with Russia

Tehran rejects allegations by The Wall Street Journal concerning the alleged joint construction by Iran and Russia of a drone manufacturing plant, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said this on Tuesday, news.am informs.
During the 57 days of the blockade, Azerbaijan cut off the gas supply to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) as many as 6 times, in particular on 13 December 2022 for three days, on 17 January 2023 for one day, on 18 January for one day, on 21 January for four days, and on 28 January for one day, disrupting normal life in the republic and exerting psychological pressure on the people of Artsakh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh said in a statement.
On February 6, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with the leadership of the law enforcement agencies, the Presidential Office stated.
On February 6-7, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Berlin, the foreign ministry said in a press release.
Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan held a meeting with the Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan sent letters to ambassadors of a number of countries accredited to Armenia, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.
On February 2, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Sergey Kopyrkin, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia.
The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.
Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.
World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.
Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church offered condolences to the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak II Mashalian on the February 6 earthquake which hit Turkey.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, six patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology, and cardiovascular system have been transported today, on February 7, to specialized medical centers of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.
State Minister of Artsakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan had an online meeting with Artsakh students studying in Armenian universities. Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Hasmik Minasyan also participated in the meeting, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 6 seriously-ill patients, including cancer patients, from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a statement.
The educational process has resumed in all the schools of the Republic of Artsakh since January 30.
For a month now, the Azerbaijanis have not given an opportunity to repair the power line accident.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, three patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh, two of them with tumor diseases and one with a pathology requiring surgical intervention, have been transported today, in January 31, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ArtsakhInfo Center informed.
On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;
On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.
At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Arman Yeghoyan, the Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on European Integration responded to the speech made by Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev at the UN Security Council debates.
