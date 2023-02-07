Iran denies reports on joint construction of UAV plant with Russia

Tehran rejects allegations by The Wall Street Journal concerning the alleged joint construction by Iran and Russia of a drone manufacturing plant, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said this on Tuesday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Arms exporters and instigators of wars seek to justify their unilateral actions and blunders in plotting war by falsifying news," he responded to Mehr's request for comment on the newspaper's report. "This is fake news. Unfortunately, the countries that are the largest suppliers of weapons and equipment to one of the parties to the conflict are trying to mislead world public opinion by spreading fake news. The Islamic Republic of Iran does not take sides in the conflict in Ukraine and does not even plan to do so. Its goal is to achieve a political solution to the conflict.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that an Iranian delegation had allegedly been sent to Russia to assess the possibility of building a factory capable of producing 6,000 drones developed by Iran for use by Russia in the conflict in Ukraine, Mehr points out.