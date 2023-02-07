Catholicos Garegin II offers condolences to Patriarch Sahak II on Turkey earthquake

Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church offered condolences to the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak II Mashalian on the February 6 earthquake which hit Turkey.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Catholicos wished patience to all those who suffered human and material losses. Garegin II said he will pray for the souls of all those who died.

Garegin II inquired on the condition of the Armenian community in the affected areas.