More than 4,300 dead in Turkey and Syria after powerful quake

More than 4,300 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after the devastating magnitude 7,5 earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria on Monday, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: In Turkey, at least 2,921 people were killed and more than 15,800 others injured, CNN reported citing Turkey’s head of disaster services, Yunus Sezer.

In neighboring Syria, at least 1,451 people have died. According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, 711 people have died across government-controlled areas, mostly in the regions of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Tartus.

Monday’s quake is believed to be the strongest to hit Turkey since 1939. A series of aftershocks have reverberated throughout the day. The largest, a major quake that measured 7.5 in magnitude, hit in Turkey about nine hours after the initial quake, according to the USGS. That aftershock hit around 95 kilometers (59 miles) north of the original.