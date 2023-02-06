Second powerful earthquake rocks Turkey

Turkey has been hit with a second earthquake measuring more than 7 magnitude, according to measurements from the US Geological Survey.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The tremor, measuring 7.5 magnitude was picked up about four kilometres outside Ekinozu, central Turkey. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the quake at 7.7 magnitude, with its epicentre about 40 miles north north-east of Kahramanmaras, a depth of 2km, The Independent reported.

The tremors were also felt in Armenia's capital Yerevan and second largest city of Gyumri.

It comes after an earthquake hit close to Gaziantep, southeast Turkey – about 100 miles south of Ekinozu – as well as neighbouring Syria, killing more than 1,300.

Thousands more were injured when the earthquake struck, collapsing apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war.

The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was the worst to hit Turkey this century. It was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.