Second powerful earthquake rocks Turkey

Turkey has been hit with a second earthquake measuring more than 7 magnitude, according to measurements from the US Geological Survey.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The tremor, measuring 7.5 magnitude was picked up about four kilometres outside Ekinozu, central Turkey. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the quake at 7.7 magnitude, with its epicentre about 40 miles north north-east of Kahramanmaras, a depth of 2km, The Independent reported.

The tremors were also felt in Armenia's capital Yerevan and second largest city of Gyumri.

It comes after an earthquake hit close to Gaziantep, southeast Turkey – about 100 miles south of Ekinozu – as well as neighbouring Syria, killing more than 1,300.

Thousands more were injured when the earthquake struck, collapsing apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war.

The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was the worst to hit Turkey this century. It was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.


     

Politics

President Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with the leadership of the law enforcement agencies

On February 6, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with the leadership of the law enforcement agencies, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenian FM to visit Germany

On February 6-7, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Berlin, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Deputy PM, French ambassador discuss humanitarian situation in blockaded Artsakh

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan held a meeting with the Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot.

Artsakh Foreign Minister Sends Letters to Ambassadors of a Number of Countries in Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan sent letters to ambassadors of a number of countries accredited to Armenia, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

Armenian FM, Russian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

On February 2, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Sergey Kopyrkin, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia.

Armenian PM participates in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the narrow-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Russia says CSTO mission can be deployed to Armenia-Azerbaijan border in “one or two days” if greenlighted by Yerevan

The offer on deploying a mission of the Collective Treaty Security Organization (CSTO) to the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan still stands and the mission can be rapidly deployed upon Armenia’s approval, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Economy

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Society

Ruben Vardanyan had an online meeting with Artsakh students studying in Armenian universities

State Minister of Artsakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan had an online meeting with Artsakh students studying in Armenian universities. Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Hasmik Minasyan also participated in the meeting, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Red Cross facilitates transfer of 6 patients from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 6 seriously-ill patients, including cancer patients, from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a statement.

How is the educational process being organized in schools of the Republic?

The educational process has resumed in all the schools of the Republic of Artsakh since January 30.

Artsakh energy company director: Azerbaijan does not allow repairing power line for a month now

For a month now, the Azerbaijanis have not given an opportunity to repair the power line accident.

ICRC facilitated transfer of three people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, three patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh, two of them with tumor diseases and one with a pathology requiring surgical intervention, have been transported today, in January 31, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ArtsakhInfo Center informed.

Berkadzor. Blockade. Day 50

The Berkadzor community of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh is trying to overcome the problems caused due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world.

Catholicos Garegin II extends condolences to Iranian President over devastating earthquake

Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church extended condolences to President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the disastrous earthquake which struck the city of Khoy.

Military

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

At least 15 Armenian troops killed in barracks fire

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Arman Yeghoyan, the Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on European Integration responded to the speech made by Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev at the UN Security Council debates.

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

Photos

Videos

Culture

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

