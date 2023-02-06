State Minister of Artsakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan had an online meeting with Artsakh students studying in Armenian universities. Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Hasmik Minasyan also participated in the meeting, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruben Vardanyan noted that he initiated this meeting for several reasons. "I believe that in the 21st century, the field of education will bring the biggest change, the success of the country will be determined by education. First of all, it is necessary to clearly realize that knowledge is more important than a diploma."

The State Minister noted that in this situation of blockade Artsakh students have become Artsakh's ambassadors in Armenia and it is desirable that they represent Artsakh's interests more actively, make Artsakh's voice more audible, and be more involved with their friends in events related to Artsakh. The State Minister also considered it important to use the education and knowledge received outside of Artsakh for the benefit of Artsakh.

He also referred to the choice of a profession relevant to the labor market and attached importance the correct wording of the state order. "This crisis showed how important agriculture is for Artsakh. Meanwhile, only three of you are students of the Agrarian University. This does not reflect labor supply and demand. We must be able to organize the process in such a way that educated young people become in-demand specialists."

He noticed that now, when a hybrid war is going on, everyone should become a soldier of the homeland. "Our homeland is facing a very big danger, and our sense of love and responsibility is very important now. It must be demonstrated by daily work. That's why I want you to understand that we need you very much as successful, talented students, whose whole life is ahead of them, said the State Minister. - As a person who went to study in Moscow at the age of 17, I must say that this feeling does not come immediately. It comes when you realize why you came into the world, who you are, how you think about your family and your country. It is a great happiness when you feel that love and strength for the homeland. When you don't have that, it's a big weakness for you, not for your country. I hope that you will have that feeling that you are not only Armenian, but also from Artsakh, and you are obliged to do your best to make Artsakh successful, happy and forever Armenian."

During the online meeting, State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Hasmik Minasyan also answered the questions of the students.