Russia ready to send two planes with rescuers to quake-hit Turkey

Russia is ready to send two Il-76 planes with rescuers to Turkey to help eliminate the consequences of the deadly earthquake, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Monday.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has put 100 staff of the Centrospas airmobile rescue squad and the Leader Center for High Risk Rescue Operations on standby on an instruction from Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov, it said.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is always ready to render assistance to a friendly state whose citizens have found themselves in a difficult situation, the minister said.

"Our rescuers have all the required expertise and equipment to eliminate the consequences of such emergencies and are already prepared to depart for the quake-hit area," Kurenkov said.