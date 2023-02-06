Zelensky submits to Rada bill on extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the extension of martial law and mobilization in the republic. The corresponding document appeared in the electronic database of the Ukrainian parliament.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The timing of the extension of martial law and mobilization in the country is currently unknown, there are no explanatory notes to the bills.