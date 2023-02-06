Citadel of Aleppo is damaged in quake

The Citadel of Aleppo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was damaged by the earthquake, Hammam Saad, head of the Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums of Syria, informs news.am, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We received information about the cracks in the Citadel of Aleppo and sent a team of specialists to inspect the place and assess the damage," said Saad.