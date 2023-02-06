At least 111 people died and more than 500 were injured in Syria as a result of the magnitude 7,4 earthquake which hit Turkey near the Syrian border, Syrian State TV reported citing the Ministry of Health.

February 6, 2023, 10:38 At least 111 dead, over 500 injured in Syria after powerful earthquake

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The deaths were reported in Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.

Dozens of people are trapped under rubble.

The quake killed 76 people and injured 440 in Turkey.

The earthquake is one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Turkey in more than 100 years, according to CNN.