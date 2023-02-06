Armenian FM to visit Germany

On February 6-7, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Berlin, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Minister Mirzoyan will have a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Analena Berbock, after which the ministers will hold a press conference.

Within the framework of the visit, Ararat Mirzoyan will also have meetings with representatives of German legislative bodies and the expert community.

During the meetings, a number of topics will be addressed, including the issues of expanding the cooperation between Armenia and Germany and the Armenia-EU partnership, the challenges to the stability and security in the South Caucasus, the humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh as a result of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, the process of normalisation of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and other issues of bilateral interest.