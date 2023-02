A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Turkey on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

February 6, 2023, 09:21 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to its data, the quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with the population of about 1.06 mln. The source of the earthquake was 10 km below the surface.