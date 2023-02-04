Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron that covert Israeli operations against Iran end up helping other countries, including Ukraine.

February 4, 2023, 10:22 Netanyahu tells Macron that Israeli operations against Iran help Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, Jerusalem "acts independently against Iran on various levels, but these activities are also systematically aimed at reducing or damaging the capabilities" of that Islamic republic against Israel.

"Of course, it also damages or diminishes Iran's capabilities against other countries," the prime minister said.

He also said he was concerned about the growing cooperation between Russia and Iran.

On February 2, Macron and Netanyahu met in Paris to discuss measures to contain Iran in the Middle East.