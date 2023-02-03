Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Up to 40 countries could boycott the next Olympic Games, making the whole event pointless, said Poland's sport and tourism minister Kamil Bortniczuk.

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS:  His comments came after Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia jointly rejected an International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in 2024, BBC Sport reported.

Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Paris Olympics if that occurs.

But the IOC said on Thursday that any boycott would only "punish athletes".

Bortniczuk said he believed it would be possible to build a coalition of 40 countries, including Great Britain, the United States and Canada, to support a block on the IOC's plans before a meeting on 10 February.

He added: "Considering this I don't think we will face tough decisions before the Olympics and, if we were to boycott the Games, the coalition we will be a part of will be broad enough to make holding the Games pointless."

The IOC announced last week that it would "explore a pathway" to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris under a neutral flag, adding that "no athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport".

The move prompted condemnation, with the UK Government saying the plan was a "world away from the reality of war".


     

Politics

Deputy PM, French ambassador discuss humanitarian situation in blockaded Artsakh

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan held a meeting with the Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot.

All news from section

Artsakh Foreign Minister Sends Letters to Ambassadors of a Number of Countries in Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan sent letters to ambassadors of a number of countries accredited to Armenia, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

Armenian FM, Russian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

On February 2, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Sergey Kopyrkin, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia.

Armenian PM participates in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the narrow-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Russia says CSTO mission can be deployed to Armenia-Azerbaijan border in “one or two days” if greenlighted by Yerevan

The offer on deploying a mission of the Collective Treaty Security Organization (CSTO) to the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan still stands and the mission can be rapidly deployed upon Armenia’s approval, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Congresswoman Katie Porter calls on U.S. government to end all military assistance to Azerbaijan

United States Congresswoman Katie Porter called on the Biden administration to take immediate steps to end the blockade of Lachin corridor.

“Many of my constituents fear a second genocide” – US Congresswoman condemns Azerbaijan for blockade of Lachin corridor

If the Lachin corridor blockade continues it will cause a “humanitarian catastrophe”, United States Congresswoman Linda Sanchez said.

Economy

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

All news from section

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Society

Red Cross facilitates transfer of 6 patients from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 6 seriously-ill patients, including cancer patients, from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a statement.

All news from section

How is the educational process being organized in schools of the Republic?

The educational process has resumed in all the schools of the Republic of Artsakh since January 30.

Artsakh energy company director: Azerbaijan does not allow repairing power line for a month now

For a month now, the Azerbaijanis have not given an opportunity to repair the power line accident.

ICRC facilitated transfer of three people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, three patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh, two of them with tumor diseases and one with a pathology requiring surgical intervention, have been transported today, in January 31, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ArtsakhInfo Center informed.

Berkadzor. Blockade. Day 50

The Berkadzor community of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh is trying to overcome the problems caused due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world.

Catholicos Garegin II extends condolences to Iranian President over devastating earthquake

Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church extended condolences to President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the disastrous earthquake which struck the city of Khoy.

Efffective feedback and direct dialogue with citizens are of paramount importance . Ruben Vardanyan

On January 29, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan had a meeting with a group of residents of Stepanakert after meetings in the regions.

Military

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

All news from section

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

At least 15 Armenian troops killed in barracks fire

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics
Deputy PM, French ambassador discuss humanitarian situation in blockaded Artsakh
Artsakh Foreign Minister Sends Letters to Ambassadors of a Number of Countries in Armenia
Congressman Pallone joins demonstrators at Capitol opposing Azerbaijan’s blockade of Lachin corridor
Two MEPs stripped of legal immunity due to corruption scandal
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Arman Yeghoyan, the Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on European Integration responded to the speech made by Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev at the UN Security Council debates.

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
Christmas Divine Liturgy held in Stepanakert
Christmas Divine Liturgy held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

All news from section

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

All news from section

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

All news from section

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

Two MEPs stripped of legal immunity due to corruption scandal

All news from section

France becomes 5th country to close consulate in Istanbul

Russia made no request for CSTO assistance in Ukraine, Lavrov says

Johnson to Western Governments: Save Time, Money, Lives, and Give Ukraine Weapons It Needs

Most Read

month

week

day

Search