Deputy PM, French ambassador discuss humanitarian situation in blockaded Artsakh

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan held a meeting with the Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Khachatryan said that the Armenian government highly appreciates France’s commitment to develop and enhance economic cooperation with Armenia, the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office said in a read-out.

The Deputy PM emphasized the importance of the French support for the ongoing reforms agenda and pointed out the consistent implementation of the 2021-2026 Armenian-French Economic Cooperation roadmap.

Speaking about the presence of major French companies in Armenia, the French Ambassador expressed France’s readiness to continue providing support to both short-term programs and long-term strategic reforms.

The humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh resulting from the blockade of Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan was also discussed.

Possibilities for developing partnership in direction of programs of mutual interest were also touched upon.