Deputy PM, French ambassador discuss humanitarian situation in blockaded Artsakh

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan held a meeting with the Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan sent letters to ambassadors of a number of countries accredited to Armenia, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.
On February 2, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Sergey Kopyrkin, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the narrow-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
The offer on deploying a mission of the Collective Treaty Security Organization (CSTO) to the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan still stands and the mission can be rapidly deployed upon Armenia’s approval, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
United States Congresswoman Katie Porter called on the Biden administration to take immediate steps to end the blockade of Lachin corridor.
If the Lachin corridor blockade continues it will cause a “humanitarian catastrophe”, United States Congresswoman Linda Sanchez said.
The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.
Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.
World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 6 seriously-ill patients, including cancer patients, from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a statement.
The educational process has resumed in all the schools of the Republic of Artsakh since January 30.
For a month now, the Azerbaijanis have not given an opportunity to repair the power line accident.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, three patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh, two of them with tumor diseases and one with a pathology requiring surgical intervention, have been transported today, in January 31, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ArtsakhInfo Center informed.
The Berkadzor community of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh is trying to overcome the problems caused due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world.
Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church extended condolences to President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the disastrous earthquake which struck the city of Khoy.
On January 29, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan had a meeting with a group of residents of Stepanakert after meetings in the regions.
On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;
On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.
At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Arman Yeghoyan, the Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on European Integration responded to the speech made by Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev at the UN Security Council debates.
