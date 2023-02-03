United States Congressman Frank Pallone joined demonstrators who gathered at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to protest against Azerbaijan’s blockade of Lachin corridor.
Congressman Pallone joins demonstrators at Capitol opposing Azerbaijan’s blockade of Lachin corridor
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Demonstrators were at the Capitol today opposing Azerbaijan's illegal and inhumane blockade of the Lachin Corridor. I proudly stood with them in calling for the United States to hold Aliyev accountable for his human rights abuses against the people of Artsakh,” Congressman Pallone tweeted.