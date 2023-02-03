The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

February 3, 2023, 09:39 Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the preliminary data, 1,902.3 million drams of tax revenues and duties were paid to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh in January 2023, which was 67.9% or 897.7 million drams less than the planned index of 2,800.0 million drams.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the collected revenues have been underachieved by 28.5%.

The underperformance has been caused by the situation in the economy due to the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijan from December 12, 2022, in particular, the suspension of the activities of a number of taxpayers, as a result of which sales turnover and corresponding tax liabilities did not arise and accordingly were not paid to the state budget.