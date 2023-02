On February 2, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Sergey Kopyrkin, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, issues on regional security and stability, as well as Armenian-Russian relations were discussed, the foreign ministry said.