Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the narrow-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

February 2, 2023, 17:12 Armenian PM participates in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The prime ministers of Eurasian Economic Union member states discussed a number of relevant issues related to the Eurasian integration, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release. The prime ministers particularly addressed the activity of the EEU domestic market, the funding of the industrial cooperative, development of the agro-industrial complex and cooperation in the energy sector.

The implementation of the digital agenda, particularly the perfection of the integration information system was highlighted. The enlarged-format session will take place on February 3.